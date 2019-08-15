Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to post earnings per share of $6.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.16 and the lowest is $5.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $5.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $23.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.51 to $24.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $25.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.27 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.25.

REGN stock opened at $293.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $287.66 and a one year high of $442.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

