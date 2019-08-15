Refereum Hits Market Capitalization of $4.43 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Refereum has a market cap of $4.43 million and $227,749.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx and DDEX. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00271178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.01317889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096423 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,028,029,189 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, DDEX, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

