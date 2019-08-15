Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Merck KGaA (MRK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Merck KGaA (FRA: MRK):

8/15/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Merck KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/9/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €102.00 ($118.60) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Merck KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/1/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €106.00 ($123.26) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Merck KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:MRK traded down €0.62 ($0.72) on Thursday, hitting €92.72 ($107.81). The company had a trading volume of 484,357 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €93.68. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

