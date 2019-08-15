Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2019 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

8/1/2019 – Goosehead Insurance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2019 – Goosehead Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

7/25/2019 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

7/2/2019 – Goosehead Insurance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

6/18/2019 – Goosehead Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. 2,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $679.45 million, a P/E ratio of 217.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.31. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $1,342,610.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Evan Jones sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $612,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 332,725 shares of company stock worth $13,945,621 over the last three months. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

