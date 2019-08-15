Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blackbaud (BLKB)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2019 – Blackbaud was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blackbaud provides cloud-based software to facilitate work for social causes. The company is benefiting from growing clout of company’s Financial Edge NXT offering, expansion of product portfolio and collaborations. We believe that increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, digital marketing and cloud-based platforms presents significant growth opportunity for the company. Further, Blackbaud expanded alliance with Microsoft with Integrated Cloud Initiative for Nonprofits, which bodes well. However, the company’s buyouts have negatively impacted its balance sheet. Frequent acquisitions are a distraction for management, which could impact organic growth and impose integration risks. Further, high indebtedness adds to the risk of investing in the company.”

8/1/2019 – Blackbaud had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

8/1/2019 – Blackbaud had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Blackbaud was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2019 – Blackbaud was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2019 – Blackbaud was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,452. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

