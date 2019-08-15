Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compugroup Medical (COP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compugroup Medical (ETR: COP) recently:

8/14/2019 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Compugroup Medical was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ETR:COP traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €51.30 ($59.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. Compugroup Medical SE has a 1 year low of €37.88 ($44.05) and a 1 year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 30.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €68.49.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

