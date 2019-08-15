Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Primo Water (PRMW)

Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

8/8/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2019 – Primo Water had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Primo Water was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/9/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2019 – Primo Water was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Primo Water had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe 2Q19 will be a low hurdle for PRMW and much higher in 3Q/4Q19, but PRMW expects to get help from Albertsons, continued strength from dispensers and IRC lift at WMT which is based on strong 1Q19 and Lowe’s to offset a flat Refill.””

6/18/2019 – Primo Water had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,173. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Primo Water by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Primo Water by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Primo Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 3.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

