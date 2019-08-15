Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Landec (LNDC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC):

8/10/2019 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2019 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

7/31/2019 – Landec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Market close, LNDC reported F4Q19 (May) revenue and GAAP EPS inline with preannounced guidance. Management introduced better-than-expected FY20 revenue guidance compared to both our estimate and consensus, and GAAP EPS guidance inline with consensus and slightly above our estimate. Management also introduced F1Q20 (Aug) guidance and expects revenue to be $135M – $140M with a GAAP EPS loss of ($0.14) – ($0.16). The conference call is scheduled for tomorrow, 11am ET.””

7/9/2019 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2019 – Landec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Market close, new Landec CEO, Dr. Albert Bolles announced his strategy for sustained profitable growth. The main focus will be on simplifying and increasing profitability of the Curation Foods division with immediate steps already taken to bolster the business. The company is reducing its reliance on low-margin packaged vegetables and focusing on high margin offerings, including its clean label and plant-based protein products. We are slightly increasing our FY19 (May) revenue outlook to $557.6M, from $556.7M, but decreasing our FY19 GAAP EPS estimate to $0.01, from $0.16.””

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $323.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,795,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 548.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

