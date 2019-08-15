Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Down 5.9%

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.58 and last traded at $87.93, approximately 1,193,119 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,079,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.41.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $8,015,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,568 shares of company stock worth $46,648,913. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

