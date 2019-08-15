Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,383,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 5,171,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.93. 1,193,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,205. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $86.58 and a 12-month high of $141.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $8,015,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 428,568 shares of company stock valued at $46,648,913 in the last three months. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $18,361,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.