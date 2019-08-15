RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider John V. Crues Sells 50,000 Shares

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $753,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.17. 4,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,393. The stock has a market cap of $750.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.02. RadNet Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 60,757 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 62,058 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

