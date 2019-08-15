QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

ASX QVE traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching A$1.03 ($0.73). The company had a trading volume of 253,533 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.04. QV Equities has a fifty-two week low of A$1.01 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.24 ($0.88). The firm has a market cap of $284.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75.

Get QV Equities alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Horrigan purchased 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$30,105.20 ($21,351.21). Also, insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$310,500.00 ($220,212.77).

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.