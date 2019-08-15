Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to announce $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will report full-year sales of $13.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,004,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,031. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,196.4% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5,205.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

