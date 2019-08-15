QANTM Intellectual Property (ASX:QIP) Trading Down 5.5%

QANTM Intellectual Property Ltd (ASX:QIP) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.35 ($0.96) and last traded at A$1.37 ($0.97), approximately 80,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.45 ($1.03).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.43. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 million and a PE ratio of 17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About QANTM Intellectual Property (ASX:QIP)

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, multinationals, public research institutions, and universities in Australia and internationally. It also offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks, as well as DCC, a litigation service in patent and trademark protection.

