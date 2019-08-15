PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $209.00. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $205.50, with a volume of 159,128 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZC. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $881.03 million and a P/E ratio of 33.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 5.61 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

