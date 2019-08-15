Purex (PUREX) Price Hits $0.0804

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Purex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Purex has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Purex has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Purex alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004626 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Purex Coin Profile

Purex (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. Purex’s official website is purexalt.io . Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Purex

Purex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Purex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Purex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Purex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Purex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.