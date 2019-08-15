Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $68.01

Shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and traded as low as $70.17. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport shares last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 50 shares.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.25.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

