Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $3,080,483.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,676,902.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Bank of America downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,405. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.