Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,495 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,900 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13,546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 517,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 513,415 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,273,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after acquiring an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,688,000 after acquiring an additional 314,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

