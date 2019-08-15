Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,335 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.55.

NYSE CI opened at $159.55 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

