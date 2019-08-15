Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,753 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total value of $318,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,068.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $136,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,971.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $16,429,225. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

CME Group stock opened at $209.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $216.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

