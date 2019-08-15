Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,552 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,053.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,709,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $165,944,000 after buying an additional 1,889,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $792,161,000 after buying an additional 9,515,682 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 429,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

