Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $192.11 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of Home Depot worth $192,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $202.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.22. The company has a market cap of $227.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.72.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

