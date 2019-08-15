Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.25 Million Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,853 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $200,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 4,625,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $158,070,351.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.