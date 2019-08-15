Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $14.55 Million Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 2,351.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.34% of nVent Electric worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after buying an additional 151,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $195,610. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NVT opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

