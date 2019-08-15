Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,900.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,891.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,019.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $20.13 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,988.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,995.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,066.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

