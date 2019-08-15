ProximaX (XPX) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One ProximaX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $14.57 million and $270,710.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

