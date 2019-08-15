Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $9.89 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $247.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VHCP Management III LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,072,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 263,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 743,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

