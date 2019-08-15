Propy Achieves Market Cap of $6.67 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Propy has a market cap of $6.67 million and $43,695.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Propy token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00270671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01320160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00096199 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,473,486 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

