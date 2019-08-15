Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Sells $2,334,800.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $2,334,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $2,475,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,177,400.00.

PFPT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $114.78. 354,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.99. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

