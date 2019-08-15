Privatix (PRIX) Market Cap Tops $1.13 Million

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Privatix has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $7,005.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00009995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. During the last week, Privatix has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00267610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.01293667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00095346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

