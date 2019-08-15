Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Up 10.4% in July

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 832,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 267,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,655. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.50. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $789.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.23 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 99,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,052,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,074,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,660,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 574,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,214 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 350,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 67,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
