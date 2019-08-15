POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PKX. Macquarie raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,027. POSCO has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of POSCO by 3,625.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 85.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 135.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 4.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.