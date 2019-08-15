POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PKX. Macquarie raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
PKX stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,027. POSCO has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.
