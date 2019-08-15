Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $900.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 915 ($11.96), with a volume of 3275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.22).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 985.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,059.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Portmeirion Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

