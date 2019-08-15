Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.98

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.98 and last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 1627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 170,287 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 51.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

