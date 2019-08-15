PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund (ASX:PAF) Trading Up 1.2%

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Ltd (ASX:PAF)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.82 ($0.58) and last traded at A$0.82 ($0.58), approximately 69,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.81 ($0.57).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.91.

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Company Profile (ASX:PAF)

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

