Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Receives $34.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on PS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Pluralsight has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.96.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $2,577,579.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,330. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

