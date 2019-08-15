PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0006

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. PlayGame has a market cap of $494,185.00 and approximately $37,616.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00271853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.01318714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00096292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,628,394 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

