Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. TheStreet cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. S&P Equity Research restated an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.01.

NYSE:PXD opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.2% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

