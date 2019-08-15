Pillar Price Hits $0.0309 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. Pillar has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $6,533.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pillar

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

