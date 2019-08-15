Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) CEO Dorothy Ann Timian-Palmer Purchases 5,262 Shares

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) CEO Dorothy Ann Timian-Palmer purchased 5,262 shares of Pico stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,514.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PICO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 1,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,916. Pico Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67.
Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Pico Company Profile
PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.
