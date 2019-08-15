Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) CEO Dorothy Ann Timian-Palmer Purchases 5,262 Shares

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) CEO Dorothy Ann Timian-Palmer purchased 5,262 shares of Pico stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,514.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PICO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 1,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,916. Pico Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67.

Get Pico alerts:

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pico by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pico by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pico by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Pico by 1.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Pico by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 122,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.