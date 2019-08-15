Phoenix Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Phoenix has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Huobi, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenix Profile

Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

