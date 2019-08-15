Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

