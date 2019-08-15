Phantomx Market Cap Hits $4,475.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 92.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $4,475.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00935051 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003513 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000820 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 44,287,562 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

