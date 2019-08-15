PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 232,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSW shares. TheStreet downgraded PFSweb from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price objective on PFSweb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in PFSweb by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,832,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 719,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PFSweb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PFSweb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PFSweb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PFSweb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 403,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,141. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.66.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

