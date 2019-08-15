Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Shares Up 4.5%

Petroshale Inc (CVE:PSH)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, 11,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 111,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSH. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Petroshale from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82.

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

