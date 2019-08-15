Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Perspecta updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.08-2.18 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.08-$2.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 83,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,330.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $99,486.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,328 shares of company stock valued at $300,927 over the last quarter.

PRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

