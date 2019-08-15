Pengrowth Energy’s (PGF) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their underperform rating on shares of Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$0.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PGF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$0.53.

Shares of TSE PGF opened at C$0.34 on Monday. Pengrowth Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.95, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

