Pendal Group Ltd Sells 79,612 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 79,612 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 2,225.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 1,079.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Tapestry by 217.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,131 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, Director Darrell Cavens bought 7,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.35.

TPR traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 289,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,422. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

