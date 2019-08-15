Pendal Group Ltd Sells 198,922 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,922 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $89,438,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $1,498,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $3,251,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Capri and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 615,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,030,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards purchased 11,600 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $399,156.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. 108,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

